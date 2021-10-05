Azuki (AZUKI) Reaches Market Cap of $900,561.11

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. Azuki has a market capitalization of $900,561.11 and approximately $56,976.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0798 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Azuki has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00061584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00111146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00138154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 65.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,385.39 or 0.99498741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.73 or 0.06650431 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

