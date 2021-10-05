AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Update

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,800 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the August 31st total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

AXAHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AXA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

AXAHY opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. AXA has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $28.91.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

