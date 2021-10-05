AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Get AXA alerts:

AXAHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AXA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $27.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.46. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXA (AXAHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.