Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Avinger in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $66.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 102.07% and a negative net margin of 160.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avinger will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Avinger during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avinger by 335.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avinger by 117.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 93,818 shares in the last quarter. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

