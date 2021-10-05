Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of CDMO opened at $20.70 on Monday. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $28.36. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.78 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $184,571.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $138,524.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Bioservices (CDMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.