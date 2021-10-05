AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.33.

AVPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get AvePoint alerts:

In other news, Chairman Xunkai Gong acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $241,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tianyi Jiang acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $936,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,250 in the last ninety days. 21.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AvePoint stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. AvePoint has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The company had revenue of $45.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvePoint will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.