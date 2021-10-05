Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.42

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 523743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.03.
In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar purchased 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $195,451.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.
About Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
