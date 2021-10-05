Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.42

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 523743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.03.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar purchased 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $195,451.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

