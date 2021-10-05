AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,687 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of AutoZone worth $44,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AZO. Argus lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,651.89.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,417 shares of company stock worth $42,887,641 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,642.51 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,738.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,613.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,518.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $30.93 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.