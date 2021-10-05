Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Raised by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.12. 3,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.35. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.93 and a twelve month high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.