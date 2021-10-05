Automata Network Reaches Market Cap of $181.79 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Automata Network has a total market cap of $181.79 million and $41.00 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Automata Network has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00063717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00109230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00142086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,003.58 or 0.99899033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,421.67 or 0.06835935 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

