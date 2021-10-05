Aurox Trading Up 80% Over Last Week (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Aurox coin can now be purchased for $88.47 or 0.00176089 BTC on major exchanges. Aurox has a total market cap of $46.18 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aurox has traded up 80% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aurox alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00052825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00256287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00111057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013315 BTC.

About Aurox

URUS is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.