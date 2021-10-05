Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Gap Down to $23.69

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.69, but opened at $22.50. Atomera shares last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 570 shares changing hands.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Atomera in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.67 million, a PE ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atomera by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Atomera by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Atomera by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Atomera by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 162,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Atomera by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

