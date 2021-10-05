Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 23.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 42.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Atlassian by 1,182.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $382.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $360.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.10. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $176.42 and a 52 week high of $420.23. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.68, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TEAM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.11.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

