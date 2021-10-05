Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $23.09 Million Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C reduced its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 368,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in AAON were worth $23,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AAON by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AAON by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 44,239 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in AAON by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,937,000 after acquiring an additional 40,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in AAON by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 75,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 32,601 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,077.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,999 shares of company stock worth $275,263 over the last quarter. 21.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of AAON opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $81.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 0.55.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $143.88 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

