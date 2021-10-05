Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Gap Down to $44.59

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.59, but opened at $42.77. Atea Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $42.95, with a volume of 13,628 shares.

AVIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.31.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. Research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,437,000 after buying an additional 3,429,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 224.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,985,000 after buying an additional 2,415,459 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,579,000 after buying an additional 1,651,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after buying an additional 731,027 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,659,000 after buying an additional 677,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

