Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Trading Down 2.4%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.59. Approximately 7,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,952,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Astra Space in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Astra Space Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

