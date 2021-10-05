Aspex Management HK Ltd Sells 772,603 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Aspex Management HK Ltd lowered its position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,385,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772,603 shares during the period. 360 DigiTech accounts for 11.5% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned 0.06% of 360 DigiTech worth $350,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 3.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after buying an additional 37,295 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 403.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 216,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 173,385 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 390.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 33,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on QFIN. TheStreet downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price target on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of QFIN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,590. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

