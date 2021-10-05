Aspex Management HK Ltd Sells 3,629,425 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Aspex Management HK Ltd decreased its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,629,425 shares during the quarter. XPeng accounts for about 11.6% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned approximately 1.00% of XPeng worth $355,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 16.7% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 12.2% in the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 3.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPEV. increased their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

XPEV stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 78,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,781,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

