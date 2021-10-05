ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $966.00 price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML stock opened at $712.94 on Monday. ASML has a 52 week low of $357.38 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $813.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $714.57.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ASML will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ASML by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

