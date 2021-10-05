ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ASLN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:ASLN opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

