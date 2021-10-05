Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Update

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ASDRF opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. Ascendant Resources has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.55.
About Ascendant Resources
