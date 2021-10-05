Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Update

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ASDRF opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. Ascendant Resources has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.55.

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

