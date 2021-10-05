Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,458 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.50% of Asana worth $51,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Asana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.21.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,349,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,607,009.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 13,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,391,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 513,915 shares of company stock valued at $49,654,000 and sold 121,032 shares valued at $9,589,818. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASAN stock opened at $99.85 on Tuesday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $124.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion and a PE ratio of -55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.99 and a 200-day moving average of $59.35.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

