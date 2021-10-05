Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Bought by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Boston Partners grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 59.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 877,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,665,000 after buying an additional 328,507 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 209.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,314,000 after acquiring an additional 83,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APAM opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.49. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 120.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APAM shares. dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

