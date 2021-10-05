ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,800,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 154.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 53,815 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,041.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter.

ARKF opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $40.39 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.65.

