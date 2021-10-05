Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of ACRE opened at $15.27 on Monday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 11.9% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

