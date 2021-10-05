ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.
Shares of ARCB opened at $84.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $93.96.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,368,000 after buying an additional 183,386 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,149,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ArcBest by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after buying an additional 92,813 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after buying an additional 158,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ArcBest by 17.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,063,000 after buying an additional 113,343 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ArcBest Company Profile
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
