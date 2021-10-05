ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Shares of ARCB opened at $84.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. ArcBest’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,368,000 after buying an additional 183,386 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,149,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ArcBest by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after buying an additional 92,813 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after buying an additional 158,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ArcBest by 17.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,063,000 after buying an additional 113,343 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.