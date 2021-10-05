ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS:AETUF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.52. 53,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $9.77.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.