Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ARMK. Barclays lowered Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

ARMK traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.26. 2,477,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29. Aramark has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. Aramark’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 518.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,383 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Aramark by 9,699.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,724,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,951 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Aramark by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,130,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,695 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 1,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,268,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,368 shares during the period.

