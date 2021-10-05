Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Apple posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 880,724 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $107,580,000 after acquiring an additional 36,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG grew its position in Apple by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 70,414 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.90. The stock had a trading volume of 970,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,091,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

