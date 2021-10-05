Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the August 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other Apollo Tactical Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 53,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $847,223.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 303,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 97.7% in the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 92,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 45,698 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 15.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period.

NYSE AIF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.84. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,205. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

