Anyswap (ANY) 1-Day Volume Hits $8.65 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $123.91 million and approximately $8.65 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $6.65 or 0.00013493 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00063105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00099033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00139765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,212.92 or 0.99886138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.04 or 0.06821819 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

