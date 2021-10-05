AntiMatter (MATTER) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.69 Million

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AntiMatter has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $25.39 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,113.34 or 0.08231167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00053335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.93 or 0.00260008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00112163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013223 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,595,778 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

