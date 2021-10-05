Anthony Ambrose Sells 2,701 Shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) President Anthony Ambrose sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $17,340.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anthony Ambrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Anthony Ambrose sold 5,214 shares of Data I/O stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $32,535.36.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Anthony Ambrose sold 17,298 shares of Data I/O stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $97,560.72.

Data I/O stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. Data I/O Co. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.39 million, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98.

Separately, TheStreet raised Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAIO. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Data I/O in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Data I/O by 26.6% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Data I/O by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Data I/O by 78.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

