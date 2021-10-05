Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,891 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.16% of Antero Midstream worth $7,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 60.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,609,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137,389 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,406 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at $15,656,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 247.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,075,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,899 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $232.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

