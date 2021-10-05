Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stock Holdings Cut by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 162.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

