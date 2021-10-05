Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.
APY traded up C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.42. 14,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,614. The stock has a market cap of C$517.35 million and a P/E ratio of -83.45. Anglo Pacific Group has a twelve month low of C$1.75 and a twelve month high of C$2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.
About Anglo Pacific Group
