Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

APY traded up C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.42. 14,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,614. The stock has a market cap of C$517.35 million and a P/E ratio of -83.45. Anglo Pacific Group has a twelve month low of C$1.75 and a twelve month high of C$2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

