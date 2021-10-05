Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON AAZ opened at GBX 123.75 ($1.62) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Anglo Asian Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 102.01 ($1.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 181.80 ($2.38). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 131.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 137.39. The stock has a market cap of £141.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78.
Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile
