Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON AAZ opened at GBX 123.75 ($1.62) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Anglo Asian Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 102.01 ($1.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 181.80 ($2.38). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 131.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 137.39. The stock has a market cap of £141.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78.

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

