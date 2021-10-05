Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) fell 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.04. 20,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,688,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANGI. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Get Angi alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -157.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,566.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Angi by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Angi by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,728,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Angi by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 74,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Angi by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.