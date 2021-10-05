Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Short Interest Down 36.5% in September

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the August 31st total of 15,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on AOMR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

NYSE:AOMR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 57,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,873. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88. Angel Oak Mortgage has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $12.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

In related news, Director W D. Minami purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $79,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth about $293,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

