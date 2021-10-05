Analyzing Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) & Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Learning Tree International alerts:

This table compares Learning Tree International and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Learning Tree International N/A N/A N/A Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Learning Tree International and Vasta Platform’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Learning Tree International $64.32 million 0.22 -$2.05 million N/A N/A Vasta Platform $193.68 million 1.89 -$8.86 million ($0.11) -40.09

Learning Tree International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vasta Platform.

Volatility and Risk

Learning Tree International has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasta Platform has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Learning Tree International and Vasta Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Learning Tree International 0 0 0 0 N/A Vasta Platform 0 1 3 0 2.75

Vasta Platform has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 245.80%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Learning Tree International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.1% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. 57.7% of Learning Tree International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats Learning Tree International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Learning Tree International

Learning Tree International, Inc. provides information technology and management training to business and government organizations. The firm offers various courses, including web development, cyber security, program and project management, agile, operating systems, networking, cloud computing, and leadership. It also provides workforce optimization solutions, such as needs assessments, skill gaps analyses, blended learning solutions, and acceleration workshops. The company was founded by Eric R. Garen and David C. Collins in 1974 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Tree International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Tree International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.