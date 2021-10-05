Analysts Set Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price at $134.35

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.35.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $82.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $3,249,228.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,312.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $830,156.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 569,386 shares of company stock valued at $63,686,587. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,584,000. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. now owns 2,063,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,911,000 after purchasing an additional 339,331 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 223,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,726,000 after purchasing an additional 39,380 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 565.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 324,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,218,000 after acquiring an additional 275,528 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.