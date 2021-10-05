Analysts Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Price Target at $109.97

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.47.

Several research analysts have commented on NET shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NET opened at $115.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.17 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.31. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $137.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $2,135,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,465.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 829,790 shares of company stock worth $97,298,734. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,198,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6.2% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,619.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after buying an additional 177,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,604,000 after buying an additional 221,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.