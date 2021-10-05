Analysts Set Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Price Target at $15.25

Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.15. 728,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,769. Blade Air Mobility has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,156,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,003,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,783,000. 32.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

