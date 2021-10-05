Analysts Set Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) PT at $32.33

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several analysts have commented on BZUN shares. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Get Baozun alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Baozun by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BZUN opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Baozun has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.28.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Baozun will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.