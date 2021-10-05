Analysts Set AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Target Price at $17.34

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.34.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 397,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 38,280 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.