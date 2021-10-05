Analysts Expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. Whole Earth Brands reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 385.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 12.6% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 699,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 78,264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 48.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,354. The company has a market capitalization of $441.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.98. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

