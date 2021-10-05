Analysts Expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to Announce -$0.41 EPS

Brokerages expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to report ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). MongoDB posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDB. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.44.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,764.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total value of $4,781,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,686 shares of company stock valued at $59,971,015. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 278.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 103.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $9.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $454.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,824. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $219.51 and a 12-month high of $518.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of -94.15 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $424.86 and its 200 day moving average is $353.24.

MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

