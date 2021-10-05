Analysts Expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.36 Billion

Equities analysts expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to announce $3.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.46 billion. IQVIA posted sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.
On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year sales of $13.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.61 billion to $13.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.41 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IQVIA.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE IQV traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $239.33. The stock had a trading volume of 22,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,069. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.31. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $150.65 and a 1-year high of $265.34.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,681,000 after acquiring an additional 67,108 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 6.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 524,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,011,000 after purchasing an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in IQVIA by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
