Analysts Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to announce $23.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.29 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $15.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $95.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.52 million to $103.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $200.39 million, with estimates ranging from $130.58 million to $258.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCPH. Truist decreased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.20. 13,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,980. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

