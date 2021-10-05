Analysts Expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Post $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Community Trust Bancorp reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $55.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.95 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director M Lynn Parrish bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $164,080 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,387,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1,392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTBI stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.92. 363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,509. The company has a market capitalization of $765.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average is $42.32. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $47.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

